TVA ends power conservation request during freezing temperatures

Tennessee Valley Authority said customers are no longer under a request to conserve their power usage.

Earlier this week, the company asked customers to try not to over-use their appliances to avoid straining the power grid.

TVA said they delivered an all-time record Wednesday of 706,000,000 kilowatt-hours of energy in only 24 hours.

That’s enough energy to power Las Vegas for more than 88 days.

Thursday’s peak was also significant, they said, coming in at the sixth all-time winter spot with 32,513 megawatts at its peak load.

That was set at 8 a.m. CDT, with a system average temperature of 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thursday also ranks as the 14th highest all-time peak.

TVA said they have set three of the top 15 winter peaks in the past 18 days.

Officials also want to remind customers that demand is the biggest driver for power bills.

They’ve seen a steady increase in average residential kilowatt-hour usage since October, which means power bills for homes and businesses have steadily increased.

