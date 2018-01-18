Study: TN ranks dead last in voter participation

A study from Pew Research Center ranks Tennessee dead last in voter participation and lawmakers are calling for changes.

Among the proposals are bills to lengthen the voter registration period to 15 days before an election, automatically mailing new identification to anyone required to surrender a license, allowing student IDs for voting, and allowing mail-in ballots for seniors.

“Nothing is more sacred than the right to vote,” state Rep. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said. “Every Tennessean should have the same access to the ballot box, and with the Volunteer State ranking at the bottom of measure after measure, we need both parties to step forward with solutions.”

Lawmakers are also proposing to restore voting rights for ex-offenders who have completed a sentence.

The majority of these proposals are being put forth by Democrats. It's unclear at this time how much bipartisan support the proposals are generating.

