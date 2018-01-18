Entrepreneur conference offers support to business beginners

A “Mastering Entrepreneurship Conference” is scheduled for Saturday, January 20 at Christian Brothers University from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The conference includes eight local speakers who will discuss topics ranging from understanding business entities, loans, payroll, taxes, fines, CPA vs Quickbooks, business plans and how to market a business on a budget.

"Business owners will learn how to start their business from the beginning and what tools are needed to do so to be successful," said conference organizer Lynn Whitney Williams. "It is a hands-on conference that is for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. We will have guest speaker, Anthony Flynn there as well. Each guest will receive a signed copy of his new book. We will also have $10 professional headshots available."

For more information visit the event website.

