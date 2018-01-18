Freezing weather takes toll on cars

The week of freezing temperatures have taken a toll on more than our roads.

Mechanics said they've been slammed with business due to the weather.

Barton's Auto Care on Overton Park Avenue said it's been booked solid with various weather-related repairs.

Starters, batteries, wipers...you name it, the weather can break it.

"It's just not starting this morning. Hopefully it's just a starter and not anything more," Jim Carpenter said.

"Wipers--people don't get out of their car...when it rains and snows on them, they get in the car and try to turn the wipers on--they're not going to move. They're stuck to the windshield," Eric Goad of Barton's Auto Care explained.

