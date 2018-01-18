Child critical following crash on I-55 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Child critical following crash on I-55

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A child is in critical condition after a crash northbound on Interstate 55, according to Memphis Police Department. 

The accident happened near the Brooks Road intersection at about 5:30 p.m. 

An adult was hospitalized and is in non-critical condition. 

