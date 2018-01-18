Sherra Wright heading back to Memphis to face murder charges

New details are emerging about Sherra Wright's extradition back to Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tells WMC Action News 5 that a private inmate transportation company will bring Wright back to Memphis this Friday.

Sherra's been in a Riverside County, California jail since Dec. 15 when she was arrested and charged with the murder of her ex-husband, former Memphis Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra will be placed with a private inmate transportation company Jan. 19 and brought back to Shelby County Jail East within a few days.

Along the drive to Memphis, it is possible that Wright will be held in jails along the route of her cross-country trip. According to Tennessee Uniform Criminal Extradition Act code number 40-9-120 pertaining to the confinement of prisoner en route, the private transport company may, "confine the prisoner in the jail of any county or city through which the prisoner may pass. The keeper of the county or city jail must receive and safely keep the prisoner until the person having charge of the prisoner is ready to proceed on the person's route."

The Shelby County Sheriff's office said Shelby County will have to pay for this transportation, but said it’s still cheaper than flying deputies out to get her. They did not say how much this process will cost.

Another section of the Criminal Extradition Act, code number 40-9-127, says the county will pay the private transport company all money spent "for transportation costs of the fugitive." It goes on to say the private transport company "shall further be reimbursed reasonable expenses of meals and lodging for the fugitive, plus any and all costs, paid by the agent, that are imposed by" Shelby County up until Sherra's return to Jail East.

Sherra initially resisted extradition when her court-appointed attorney in California told the Riverside County judge his court could not prove the person identified in the arrest warrant was actually the same Sherra Wright they had in custody. That is one of the only maneuvers a suspect can use to avoid extradition.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich then got Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam to sign a Governor's Warrant forcing Sherra's extradition back to Memphis. The warrant sent to California included a photo of Sherra verifying her identity.

Sherra is charged with being a fugitive of justice, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.

Last month, Billy Turner of Collierville pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Lorenzen’s 2010 death.

He was a deacon at Mt. Olive Number One Missionary Baptist in Collierville and Sherra was once a minister at that church.

