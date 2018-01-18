Mobile food bank feeds hundreds in Hickory Hill

More than 114,000 people across 31 Mid-South counties don't know where their next meal will come from, according to the Mid-South Food Bank.

That number includes many kids who have been home from school for snow days.

"They need to get back to school," said parent Kamisha Flippin.

Some kids haven't had a healthy meal, or even hardly any food, since being at school last Thursday.

Kamisha Flippin has two kids.

"They've been eating pretty healthy as far as what I feed them," she said.

Yet, she knows not every family is so lucky. "They can't afford it or can't provide it," Flippin said.

That's why Friday, the Mid-South Food Bank loaded up cars with food and gave away nutritious meals to families at the Hickory Hill Community Center.

"I got four grandbabies, and they big babies. They can eat and this a God sent right here," Brenda Turner said.

To get food, people only had to prove they live in Hickory Hill.

Lakeisha Edwards works for the Mid-South Food Bank. She knows the reality for some kids out of school for multiple days.

"They're missing breakfast and lunch. On just a regular day they may be missing dinner already so some of these children may not have had a full meal since they've been out," said Edwards.

The Mid-South Food Bank also has year-round programs aimed at helping kids and families who usually go without healthy meals.

"We have Kids Cafe where we provide cooked meals at the Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc. We also have backpack programs in sponsored schools where we bring boxes of food that is good for six meals for the weekend," said Edwards.

According to the No Kid Hungry organization, more than 13 million children in the United States live in homes where it's not always clear how'll they eat. In Shelby County, 51,310 people live in food-insecure homes, according to the Mid-South Food Bank.

"Kids need to eat something in order to go to school and think correctly, you know," said parent Kamisha Flippin.

The Mid-South Food Bank is also giving away healthy meals later this month and next month in Frayser and Orange Mound. They'll be at the Hickory Hill Community Center Jan. 19 and Feb. 9. They'll be in Frayser Jan. 26 and Feb. 16. They'll be in Orange Mound Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement Thursday:

A number of our schools work with community partners to provide backpacks full of food for weekends and sometimes in cases of possible winter weather.

