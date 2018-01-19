Some schools still closed, Investigating Andy Savage at High Point, 60 degree weather this weekend

Happy Friday morning!!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Shelby County Schools will be closed today, marking the 6th day students will be away from class. Students in Millington, you're on a 2 hour delay and Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown and Lakeland will have class and start on time. We have a rundown of what to expect if you are headed out today.

High Point Church has hired a Texas attorney to investigate all aspects of Andy Savage's ministry at High Point Church. They will look not only at him but how High Point handles child protection as well. We'll update you on the latest information on #wmc5.

A couple's trip to Graceland has ended in mystery. An Ohio man says his wife died here in the Bluff City. Problem is no one can find her body. We have exclusive information on this investigation this morning.

Weather:

Mostly sunny and warmer, some winds, highs in the mid 40s, temps in the mid 50s this weekend, rain possible late Sunday. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.



Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Wife vanishes after Ohio couple's trip to Graceland, husband claims she's dead

CLOSINGS: Shelby County, other schools close Friday

Woman reported missing before dying in front of City Hall

Sherra Wright heading back to Memphis to face murder charges

Brothers rescue motorists stranded on icy roadways

Join us as we get going this morning on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor