Z-Bo makes first return to Memphis as a rival player

Memphis Grizzlies great Zach Randolph will return to Memphis for the first time as a member of a rival team.

The Grizzlies will host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at FedExForum.

Z-Bo joined the Kings this summer after his contract with the Grizzlies expired. He joined former Grizzlies Vince Carter, Kosta Koufos, and head coach coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento.

Randolph spent eight years leading the Grizzlies, making two all-star teams and helping the team get to the playoffs seven times, including a trip to the conference final in 2013.

For several years, he made donations to families in a special MLGW program, helping to pay their bills. Despite leaving the Bluff City, he said he's still making the donations.

"I know the character and the type of person he is, and how big his heart is," Grizzlies interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "You can easily see how a city and an organization can embrace him, and how much love he has for this city and organization as well."

Days after Randolph signed with the Kings, the Grizzlies announced they plan to retire his number after his career is over, assuring no Grizzlies player will ever wear the number 50 again.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. at the Grindhouse.

