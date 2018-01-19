Cunningham leads No. 11 Mizzou women past Ole Miss 67-48

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Missouri hit 12 3-pointers to roll to a 67-48 win over Mississippi on Thursday night, giving the Tigers their best start in program history.
Hannah Schuchts had a career-best four 3-pointers and tied a career-high with 12 points, and Jordan Frericks had 12 points for the Tigers (16-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Lauren Aldridge had eight assists as the Tigers had helpers on 24 of their 25 baskets.
Amber Smith opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and after Alissa Alston's basket for Ole Miss, the Tigers reeled off 17 straight points, six by Frericks and the last eight from Cunningham. It was 23-7 by the end of the first quarter, and the Tigers never looked back. Smith had 12 rebounds as the Tigers owned the boards 52-28.
Missouri finished 12 of 27 from distance and shot 42 percent overall.
Promise Taylor, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Issaquah, Washington, had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 13 rebounds for Ole Miss (11-7, 1-4). The Rebels were 3 of 18 behind the arc and shot 30 percent.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.