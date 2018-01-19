Drake hosts pop-up private party in Memphis

Aubrey "Drake" Graham's roots in Memphis often bring him back to the Bluff City, and Thursday night he made a quiet visit.

Promoter and CGI Entertainment CEO Curtis Givens shared on his Instagram that Drake called him late Thursday evening with a last minute request to host a private party at his club.

Givens owns In Love Memphis, a popular club in southeast Memphis.

"Peppamouth of the South and I put it together and there it is," said Givens. "Great times with great people."

A post shared by Curtis Givens (@curtis_givens) on Jan 19, 2018 at 3:31am PST

Givens said Drake requested no announcements and that they were able to pull off the party in two hours.

Artemis Williams also partnered to organize the party.

Williams is a promoter and local manager for hip-hop artist Yo Gotti, and Prive restaurant.

Last year, Drake popped up in Memphis to escort his cousin to her prom at Fairley High.

Drake spent many summers in Memphis growing up with his dad, musician Dennis Graham.

The family has close ties to Royal Studios.

Graham shared more about Drake's Memphis influence with WMC Action News 5 in 2011.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.