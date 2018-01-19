Journey, Def Leppard to play FedExForum this summer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Journey, Def Leppard to play FedExForum this summer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Facebook/Journey) (Source: Facebook/Journey)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two historic rock bands will bring their show to Memphis this summer.

Journey and Def Leppard announced a co-headlining tour that includes a stop at FedExForum on July 6.

Def Leppard will serve as the headliner on the Memphis evening of the tour.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 3 at 10 a.m. through TicketMaster and FedExForum box office.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly