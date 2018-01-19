MLGW customers lose power in East Memphis

Nearly 10,000 MLGW customers lost power Friday morning.

The outage was first reported at 8 a.m., knocking out power to more than 9,800 MLGW customers in East Memphis.

As of 10;30 a.m., that number dipped below 500.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Click here for the latest outage totals.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.