Memphis libraries offer free online courses with library card

Memphis Public Libraries have a new tool available to patrons. It's the Lynda Library.

Lynda.com is an online learning resource offering more than 3,400 courses - Art, graphic design, computer programming, music classes, photography and so many more.

You can access Lynda online from the comfort of your home or at the Library.

The courses are all free with your library card

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.