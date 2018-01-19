LeMoyne-Owen president named one of 10 most dominant HBCU leaders

The president of LeMoyne-Owen College was named one of the 10 most dominant HBCU leaders of 2018.

The ranking comes from HBCUCampaignFund.org.

Dr. Andrea L. Miller represents the Memphis school at number 10.

The site notes Miller's achievement of stabilizing enrollment since she took over in September 2015. They wrote:

Making history by becoming the first women and the second alumnus to serve as president since the college was founded in 1862. Dr. Andrea L. Miller was appointed as the 12th President of LeMoyne-Owen College and took office on September 1, 2015. Since taking the helm, Dr. Miller most significant highlights are stabilizing enrollment by nearly 1,000 students and increasing its endowment fund with $12.8 million inputted. With a strategic plan, Miller has a set goal of doubling enrollment and the endowment by the year 2020. With more than 20 years of experience in higher education, prior to her appointment at LeMoyne-Owen College, Dr. Miller served as chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) in Louisiana. She also served for five years as chancellor of SOWELA Technical Community College in Louisiana. And served six years as Provost and executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Tennessee Community College and vice president for Academic Affairs/dean of faculty at LeMoyne-Owen College.

Click here to check out the full rankings.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.