MPD: Overdosing mom drives with son in car; hits, kills pedestrian

A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving into and killing a pedestrian Thursday.

Memphis Police Department said Cynthia Bargery hit Rozelle Clayton around 11 p.m. on Holmes Road near Tulane Road. Clayton later died from his injuries.

After hitting Clayton, Bargery then kept driving, crossing into oncoming traffic and eventually crashing into a wooded area.

Officers arrived to find Bargery in the driver's seat and her 7-year-old son in the passenger seat.

First responders gave Bargery a dose of Narcan--a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.

Bargery told paramedics she had taken Xanax before driving. The paramedics found a bottle of Xanax in Bargery's possession. It had been filled with 90 pills the day before; it only had 67 pills remaining in the bottle.

Bargery faces criminal charges of DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and child endangerment. She's in jail on a $100,000 bond.

