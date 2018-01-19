WMC5 names News Director

WMC Action News 5 in Memphis announced that Greg Phillips has been named News Director. Phillips comes to WMC Action News 5 from WVUE in New Orleans, where he has served as Assistant News Director since 2010.

“Greg Phillips is the ideal leader for our newsroom,” said WMC Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Mitchell. “I am thrilled Greg is taking on this new role and welcome his insight, enthusiasm, and dedication to journalism.”

Phillips comes to Memphis from New Orleans and Raycom Media-owned WVUE FOX 8 where he has been the Assistant News Director/Special Projects.

“WMC is one of the few station’s whose name rings out across the country,” said Phillips. “To be a part of this legacy operation and lead this team is beyond exciting.”

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Phillips began his TV news career in Austin, Texas. He later moved home to a station in New Orleans where he quickly moved up the ranks from producer to digital content producer and then assignment manager. Phillips’ next move took him to Phoenix, Arizona, and in 2010, he returned, once again, to New Orleans. Phillips says Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Katrina reinforced the importance of news.

“Working during Hurricane Katrina, witnessing the devastation and covering the rebirth of New Orleans helped me truly understand the public service aspect of journalism,” said Phillips. “It is a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

Phillips will begin his new role at WMC Action News 5 on February 12, 2018. While he has mixed emotions about leaving New Orleans, Phillips said he is excited to move to Memphis and WMC Action News 5.

“I am a huge Elvis fan,” said Phillips. “I have been to Graceland twice, I am excited to explore all the Mid-South has to offer. From the food to the music to the parks, Memphis has everything my family is looking for. We love the outdoors, we love adventures, and we cannot wait to make Memphis our home.”

Phillips and his wife, Libby, have two children: Ruby and Henry.

