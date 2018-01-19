FedEx again ranks among most admired companies in the world

For the 18th year in a row, FedEx ranked among the most admired companies in the world.

The annual "World's Most Admired Companies" list in Fortune Magazine touted Memphis-based FedEx. The list placed the company at ninth most admired.

The survey measures nine attributes related to financial performance and corporate reputation.

This is the 18th year FedEx has ranked in the top 20 on the list.

