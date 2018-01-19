Shelby County deputy jailers arrested in check fraud scheme

Five Shelby County corrections deputies and a former corrections deputy were arrested in connection with a check fraud scheme, said SCSO PIO Earle Farrell.

Five deputy jailers and one former jailer are charged with "check kiting." Farrell said check kiting is a form of check fraud, involving taking advantage of the float to make use of non-existent funds in a checking or other bank account.

Officials arrested Shaparis Rice, Randy Jones, Jacqueline Holmes, Jameshia Trenell, and Alexis McNeil. All five have been suspended without pay pending the completion of the investigation.

Travis Logwood, who had previously been terminated, was also arrested.

Their charges range from theft of property $1,000 to $10,000.

