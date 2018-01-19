Tigers indoor practice facility to complete Phase 1 next spring

Construction on the first phase of the University of Memphis indoor football practice facility will be completed in spring 2019.

The facility will be located on the Park Avenue campus.

It will include coaches and staff offices, training rooms, recruiting room, meeting spaces, and the athletic training table.

Pre-construction work started in the last few weeks with public utilities, tree removal and ground testing in preparation for demolition.

