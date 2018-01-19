Tigers indoor practice facility to complete Phase 1 next spring - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tigers indoor practice facility to complete Phase 1 next spring

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: University of Memphis) (Source: University of Memphis)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Construction on the first phase of the University of Memphis indoor football practice facility will be completed in spring 2019.

The facility will be located on the Park Avenue campus. 

It will include coaches and staff offices, training rooms, recruiting room, meeting spaces, and the athletic training table.

Pre-construction work started in the last few weeks with public utilities, tree removal and ground testing in preparation for demolition.

Click here to view the future facility

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly