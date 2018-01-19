Collierville school board to vote on middle school name

Next week, the Collierville School Board will meet to decide on a name for the new middle school.

Suggestions were accepted online and the school system received 560 individual responses.

This is a list of the nine most frequent suggestions:

Collierville Middle North

Collierville Middle West

Crosswind Middle

Dragon Academy

Frank Road Middle

New Byhalia Middle

North Collierville Middle

West Collierville Middle

Wolf River Middle

District officials said the board may select from the list of suggested names, or propose a name that is not on the list.

The board will meet Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

