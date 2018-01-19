Collierville school board to vote on middle school name - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville school board to vote on middle school name

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Next week, the Collierville School Board will meet to decide on a name for the new middle school.

Suggestions were accepted online and the school system received 560 individual responses.

This is a list of the nine most frequent suggestions:

  • Collierville Middle North 
  • Collierville Middle West 
  • Crosswind Middle 
  • Dragon Academy 
  • Frank Road Middle 
  • New Byhalia Middle 
  • North Collierville Middle 
  • West Collierville Middle 
  • Wolf River Middle 

District officials said the board may select from the list of suggested names, or propose a name that is not on the list.

The board will meet Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

