MPD graduates 84 new officers

Memphis Police Department is getting a much-needed boost in numbers.

The department welcomed 84 new officers into the ranks at a graduation ceremony Thursday night.

The graduates were addressed by MPD Director Mike Rallings and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Mayor Strickland said that the number of officers in this class, plus the next two recruit classes, should help MPD see its first net gain of officers in years.

