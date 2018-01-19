U of M announces plans to upgrade swimming pool

University of Memphis is launching a campaign to upgrade its natatorium.

The Rose Family Foundation has made a $1 million commitment to renovate the school's swimming pool, which is used by Memphis Tiger Swimming, Splash Mid-South, and the U of M community.

Planned renovations include increasing the pool length, upgraded locker rooms, and expanded seating.

Renovations are expected to take about 18 months to complete.

