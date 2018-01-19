5 Great Things: Memphians help others through the cold weather

The Mid-South may have been hit with winter weather, but we still have 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Winter storms couldn't damper the fun, giving many--like these kids in Collierville--more than seven days of sledding and making snowballs after area schools were forced to close for several days.

Some students used the extra downtime to study, and Raleigh Egypt High School teacher Candous Brown didn't disappoint. She held a Facebook Live session to answer student questions and review material.

Memphians Frank Gotti and Casio Montez spent two to three hours in the cold night air passing out blankets and other donated items to homeless people who were forced to spend the night in the freezing temperatures.

Shelby County firefighter Justin Luttrell spotted a cold and hungry pup with icicles hanging off of her in the middle of a Frayser street. Not only did he coax her into his vehicle, he took her to the vet, and now hopes to find Lucy (as he calls her) a forever home.

Mid-South native Justin Timberlake dropped another video from his new album "Man in the Woods." Tickets for his tour stop at FedExForum go on sale Monday, Jan. 22.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

