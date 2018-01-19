Memphis crews may not meet 5-day guarantee for pothole repair

City of Memphis initially rolled out an aggressive plan to fix potholes left by the recent weather, but their bold plan hit a snag.

The city is now revising their plans, saying road crews will fix the potholes as fast as possible but can't guarantee the 5-day rule.

For drivers though, it's a hassle replacing or fixing tires from these potholes.

“They need to fix every single one of them,” Earlena Brown said.

“I busted out two tires from hitting the potholes in it and everything,” Jerry Hoehaver said.

County road crews out were out working on Friday. Drivers know all too well these potholes are troubling, because they are everywhere.

“I thought it blew my tire out, because I hit that pothole so hard and I wasn't even going that fast,” Brown said.

City of Memphis said Thursday their goal was to fix any pothole within 5 business days of it being reported.

Within 24 hours, the city revised that goal in a statement. They said due to a heavy winter and workload, road crews can't guarantee the 5-day rule, but they'll fix the potholes as soon as possible.

“They're costing people money left and right from hitting those potholes,” Hoehaver said.

Road crews decide which potholes to fix first based on a first come, first serve basis.

Drivers said the sooner, the better.

“Tires are not cheap,” Brown said. “They're expensive and they're not going to give us the money to get new tires.”

The city said they are shifting their sand and salt crews to pothole repair over the next 30 days as they anticipate an increase in pothole reports. They also said they will double the number of crews who respond to potholes and will authorize overtime if necessary.

To report a pothole in the city, call 311 or 901-636-6500. Or you can submit a request here.

If you have a pothole to report in Shelby County, call (901) 222-7005.

