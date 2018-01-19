Man says he's not sure why he shot into woman's apartment

A nursing student will never forget the day several shots were fired into the bedroom of her East Memphis condo.

Now the suspect who lived across the street is out on bond.

"I was pretty happy to figure out it was him,” said Chelsea Delong. “I think a lot of us had a pretty strong gut feeling it was him. So, it was nice to get that confirmation. Actions were taken against him."

Delong feels some relief that the man who lived across the street from her has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said Theodore Cohen shot six times into Delong's East Memphis condo across the street earlier this month, leaving bullet holes in the window and the walls of her bedroom.

When WMC Action News 5 was at Delong's condo, we saw Cohen standing on his balcony looking our way.

Delong does not know Cohen. She moved out hours after the shooting.

Cohen told police he did fire shots into the condo after drinking beer and said he didn't really know why he did it.

We knocked on his apartment door but no one answered.

"It's not a good feeling, knowing he's bonded out,” Delong said.

What’s even more unsettling, police found several weapons in Cohen's apartment, including two 9mm pistols and a Tavor X95 assault rifle, which was standard issue for the Israeli infantry.

Cohen also has a license to be an armed guard. He must notify the state of an arrest within 30 days, but he would not lose his license. If convicted, Cohen would lose his license but he can reapply.

"I want him legally to never be able to own a gun,” Delong said.

Cohen is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

