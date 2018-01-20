Family hasn't seen woman in over a month, city watch alert issued

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing woman, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One nursing student will never forget the day several shots were fired into the bedroom of her East Memphis condo.More >>
The Blues are booming on Beale Street! Hundreds of Blues fans from across the world are in Memphis for this year's International Blues Challenge, known as IBC.More >>
A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving into and killing a pedestrian Thursday.More >>
A Mid-South firefighter saved a dog's life, and now he's hoping to find her a forever home.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.More >>
