Family hasn't seen woman in over a month, city watch alert issued

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Memphis Police Department) (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing woman, according to Memphis Police Department. 

Vickie Avant, 55, has not been seen by her family in over a month. However, Memphis Fire Department made contact with Avant January 12. 

Her last known location was Crump and BB King Blvd.

She is described as  5-feet-6-inches tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Avant weighs around 120 pounds.

If you see Avant, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

