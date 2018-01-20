Family hasn't seen woman in over a month, city watch alert issued

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing woman, according to Memphis Police Department.

Vickie Avant, 55, has not been seen by her family in over a month. However, Memphis Fire Department made contact with Avant January 12.

Her last known location was Crump and BB King Blvd.

She is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Avant weighs around 120 pounds.

If you see Avant, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

