Woman found after not being seen by family in over a month - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman found after not being seen by family in over a month

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Memphis Police Department) (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Vickie Avant, 55, has been found after not being seen by her family in over a month. 

Memphis Police Department said she was located around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly