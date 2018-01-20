Victim shoots, kills robber in West Memphis

West Memphis police are investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Martin Luther King Drive.

The robber approached the victim at gunpoint, and a struggle followed.

During the struggle, the victim shot the robber who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the shooting appears to be justified.

The identity of the robber has not been released.

The West Memphis Police Department issued a statement in response to the shooting.

“This is a terrible tragedy in which a young man lost his life this morning. We hope that anyone who entertains the idea of committing a crime like this takes the time to realize the tragic consequences that can come out of it. In these investigations we have to also protect the rights of our citizens to be able to defend themselves when presented with a deadly threat such as this.”

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.