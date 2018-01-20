Police looking for suspect who robbed Collierville Kroger Pharmacy

Vickie Avant, 55, has been found after not being seen by her family in over a month.More >>
Collierville Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Kroger Pharmacy on Friday night.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
One nursing student will never forget the day several shots were fired into the bedroom of her East Memphis condo.More >>
The Blues are booming on Beale Street! Hundreds of Blues fans from across the world are in Memphis for this year's International Blues Challenge, known as IBC.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
