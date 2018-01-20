Police looking for suspect who robbed Collierville Kroger Pharmacy

Collierville Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Kroger Pharmacy on Friday night.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m at the Kroger on North Byhalia Road.

The suspect pulled a gun on the pharmacist, and demanded all of the Oxycontin.

When he received what he wanted he ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as a man around 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was wearing brown leather jacket, blue jeans, a gray skull cap, and a white surgical mask.

An employee saw the suspect running toward a red sedan.

If you have any information call Collierville Crime Stoppers (901) 457-CASH.

