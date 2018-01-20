Hundreds turn out for Memphis Women's Rights March

In solidarity with events happening all around the country, hundreds of people turned out Saturday morning for the first anniversary of the Women's Rights March.

The rally held at First Congregational Church in Cooper-Young was held in alliance with women's marches all across the country.

"I'm all about equality, and I'm all about especially strong women. I have a strong mother," Memphis resident Michael Scruggs said.

Hundreds of people, men and women, participated, holding signs and gathering inside the church to cheer on speakers and presenters.

Several community leaders and politicians engaged the crowd, pushing for higher voter turnout during the next election.

"At the end of the day, if we're not at the polls voting, our voice is not being heard," Rep. Ramesh Akbari said.

The event was peaceful. Many in attendance said they want to make sure their voices are heard.

"I'm older now, so I feel more confident about saying what I think, saying it kindly but saying what I think and not keeping my mouth shut," California visitor Kati Gaffney said.

At the rally, supporters said it's not only to empower women but about pushing everyone to fight for civil and human rights.

Some of the ladies were in town for the International Blues Challenge but pulled away from that event to support the movement.

"To show solidarity with like-minded people," Gaffney said.

Participants said the rally was a demonstration in support of inclusion.

"It's important that you do support women, and I appreciate these for being out here not just supporting blacks, not just supporting women, but they are supporting everyone. That's what we need, not to just stand for yourself but support everyone," Scruggs said.

