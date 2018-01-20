Tennessee state pinball championship taking place in Millington

Pinball is making a comeback!

Millington is the site of the Tennessee pinball state championship Saturday.

The fun arcade pastime of many of our childhoods is now a competitive sport.

There's a whole league--the International Flipper Pinball Association. It keeps tracks of points and the top pinball players in the world.

"Pinball kind of went underground for a while, but then it started resurfacing into new areas. The competitive scene has really helped with the resurgence," William Krusa said.

Krusa traveled from Nashville to put together the state championship with his friend David Yopp and also compete.

Yopp is the reason it's in Memphis though. With Pinball making a comeback, he decided to put machines he already he had to use and open the retro arcade.

"It's kind of just caught fire. A lot people come to play. We have a tournament every Friday night at 7:30, and more and more players came," Yopp said.

The players are from all over the place.

While the Memphis area qualified 11 out of the 16-man field in the state tournament there's people from Arkansas and even Indiana like Eric White, who did so well in a tournament in Nashville, he automatically made it to the state championship as a 15 seed.

"It's fantastic. I do it more for fun, not to so much the competition. It's not video games or animations. You make out of it what you want. The better you get the farther you play," White said.

The state title is played in a bracket style. Each match is a best of seven, and there's four rounds.

At the end of it all, one person will be crowned the state champion and will advance to the national title in Las Vegas in March.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.