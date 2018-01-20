Tennessee state pinball championship taking place in Millington

Pinball is making a comeback! Millington is the site of the Tennessee pinball state championship Saturday.More >>
In solidarity with events happening all around the country, hundreds of people turned out this morning for the first anniversary of the Women's Rights March.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
Vickie Avant, 55, has been found after not being seen by her family in over a month.More >>
Collierville Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Kroger Pharmacy on Friday night.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
