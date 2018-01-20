Man in critical condition after being shot in Hyde Park

A man was shot in Hyde Park on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Marble Avenue and Springdale Street around 7:24 p.m.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry, drove away from the scene.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.