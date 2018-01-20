Man in critical condition after being shot in Hyde Park

A man was shot in Hyde Park on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Pinball is making a comeback! Millington is the site of the Tennessee pinball state championship Saturday.More >>
In solidarity with events happening all around the country, hundreds of people turned out this morning for the first anniversary of the Women's Rights March.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
Vickie Avant, 55, has been found after not being seen by her family in over a month.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
