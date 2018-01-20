Tunica Co. deputy injured in crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tunica Co. deputy injured in crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Tunica County Sheriff's deputy was injured on the job Saturday night.

The deputy was taken to Regional Medical Center after a car accident on a Mississippi highway in the Tunica area.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther was told that the deputy was conscious when he arrived at the emergency room.

Tunica County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the crash.

