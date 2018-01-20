Woman robbed at gunpoint in Collierville Walmart parking lot

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Collierville Walmart parking lot, according to Collierville Police Department.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
A Tunica County Sheriff's deputy was injured on the job Saturday night.More >>
A man was shot in Hyde Park on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Pinball is making a comeback! Millington is the site of the Tennessee pinball state championship Saturday.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
