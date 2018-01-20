Woman robbed at gunpoint in Collierville Walmart parking lot

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Collierville Walmart parking lot, according to Collierville Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the woman was approached by a man wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie.

The suspect pulled a pistol on the woman and took her purse.

If you can provide any information in this incident, call Collierville Crime Stopper at 901-457-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.