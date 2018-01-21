Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges

In solidarity with events happening all around the country, hundreds of people turned out this morning for the first anniversary of the Women's Rights March.More >>
In solidarity with events happening all around the country, hundreds of people turned out this morning for the first anniversary of the Women's Rights March.More >>
The ex-wife of NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been booked into Shelby County Jail East.More >>
The ex-wife of NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been booked into Shelby County Jail East.More >>
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Collierville Walmart parking lot, according to Collierville Police Department.More >>
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Collierville Walmart parking lot, according to Collierville Police Department.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
A Tunica County Sheriff's deputy was injured on the job Saturday night.More >>
A Tunica County Sheriff's deputy was injured on the job Saturday night.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>