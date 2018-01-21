Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges

The ex-wife of NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been booked into Shelby County Jail East.

Sherra Wright returned to Memphis Saturday night after fighting her extradition from California to Tennessee.

She faces charges of being a fugitive of justice, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Lorenzen Wright.

It is believed that Sherra and Billy Turner worked together in Lorenzen's death.

Turner pleaded not guilty to murder charges related to the case last month.

It is unknown at this time when Sherra will appear in court.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.