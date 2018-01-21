3 injured in 2 shootings Sunday morning - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 injured in 2 shootings Sunday morning

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after three people were injured in two separate shootings overnight. 

Both shootings took place after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. 

The first shooting happened at Corinne Avenue and Thomas Street in North Memphis around 3:15 a.m. 

Two victims were shot and taken to Regional Medical Center. 

A 27-year-old male victim is in critical condition, and a 23-year-old female victim is non-critical condition. 

Police have no suspect information at this time.

The second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m on Knight Arnold Road in Hickory Hill. 

A 24-year-old male victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police said the victim knows the shooter. 

The suspect got away in a tan Chevy Impala.

