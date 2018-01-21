Police looking for suspects in two overnight shootings

Memphis police are looking for suspects after three people were injured in two separate shootings overnight.

Both shootings took place after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened at Corinne Avenue and Thomas Street in North Memphis around 3:15 a.m.

Two victims were shot and taken to Regional One.

A 27-year-old male victim is in critical condition, and a 23-year-old female victim is non-critical condition.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

The second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m on Knight Arnold Road in Hickory Hill.

A 24-year-old male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the victim knows the shooter.

The suspect got away in a tan Chevy Impala.

