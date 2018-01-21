Police looking for suspects in two overnight shootings

Memphis police are looking for suspects after three people were injured in two separate shootings overnight.More >>
Memphis police are looking for suspects after three people were injured in two separate shootings overnight.More >>
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Collierville Walmart parking lot, according to Collierville Police Department.More >>
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Collierville Walmart parking lot, according to Collierville Police Department.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sunset Inn.More >>
A Tunica County Sheriff's deputy was injured on the job Saturday night.More >>
A Tunica County Sheriff's deputy was injured on the job Saturday night.More >>
A man was shot in Hyde Park on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot in Hyde Park on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
DPS has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old from San Antonio.More >>
DPS has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old from San Antonio.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>