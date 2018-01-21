FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms to start work and school week

As expected, south winds stayed strong during our Sunday which kept us warm and muggy through the day. The south winds will continue to build ahead of our cold front that will push into the region overnight Sunday going into our Monday morning.

High pressure that was settled across the southeast, will exit to the east and a cold front will push in from the west. As the front moves in, we will see temperatures staying in the 50s overnight with south southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

The cold front that will bring us rain and storms is giving severe weather chances to western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. As this cold front treks across The Natural State, it will weaken. While we cannot rule out gusty winds in a stronger storm or two in eastern Arkansas, for the most part, significant severe weather is not expected with this storm system.

As we look at our futurecast, showers will start to impact eastern Arkansas between 3 to 4 a.m. this area looks to see the best chance for strong to gusty winds as this system pushes into the Mid-South.

The front then looks to slide across the Mississippi River between 5 to 6 a.m. and into the Memphis Metro between this same time frame. If this model holds true, it will be a wet start to the commute back to work and school for Mid-Southerners.

The rain and storms continue to weaken and then push into portions of western Tennessee and north Mississippi between the 6 to 8 a.m. hours Monday morning.

Our whole system should exit the Mid-South by midday to early afternoon as the system continues to push east.

Rain fall amounts with this system look light, between a half inch, up to an inch in heavy downpours. Along with gusty winds we will also keep with some lighting in the forecast as we see this system move into the Mid-South.

While we will see a drop-in temperatures behind this cold front, we are not looking at a drastic drop like we normally see. Highs will dip near seasonal averages and sunshine will return as we move into Tuesday and through mid-to-late week next week.

