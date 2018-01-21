Man critically injured in Summer Ave. shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critically injured in Summer Ave. shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A man was shot in Binghampton on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Summer Avenue near the intersection of Tillman Street around 4:18 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a white Lexus.

