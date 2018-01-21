'I unlocked the door myself and I jumped:' Woman says Lyft driver tried to kidnap her

A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service. Now she's sharing harrowing details of how she was able to escape along with her message to the company.

It was a Thursday morning ride to work using the ride-share service Lyft that one woman said turned into a nightmare ride.

"I was on my way to work and, you know, I use Lyft every time. I don't have a way to work," she said.

As the ride, started the woman--who asked WMC Action News 5 not to use her name--said that her driver started asking about her boyfriend and made her feel very uncomfortable.

"'You need to smile, you're too beautiful, your face is too beautiful to be frowning.' Just saying all of those things," she explained.

The police report she filed says the ride went down Mt. Moriah towards her work. All the driver had to do was drive straight, but instead, the driver started getting on the on-ramp to Interstate 240.

"I was like, 'sir, you can keep straight,'" she said.

But the driver didn't listen and she had a horrible feeling.

"I felt scared out of my mind. Like my whole body felt so funny like something was about to happen, and I never had that feeling," she said.

Before the car got on I-240, she asked him to let her out. He didn't stop.

"You should immediately unlock the door if you see that I'm scared. That's when I felt like 'uh-oh, something ain't right,'" she said.

She felt as if she had only one choice left.

"So I unlocked the door myself and I jumped out the car," she said.

She suffered several bruises from jumping from the moving car but otherwise was unharmed.

"I really want them to investigate into this because I didn't feel comfortable at all. And he may can do this to anybody else and I don't want anything to happen like this to anybody else," she said.

Despite the traumatic experience, she'll still use Lyft--with one condition.

"Oh yeah, I'm going to take Lyft but if it's not a woman, I'm not taking Lyft. I'm sorry, I can't," she said.

WMC5 reached out to Lyft about this incident, and they responded with the following statement:

"These allegations are extremely disturbing. From day one, the safety of the Lyft community has been our top priority. We have deactivated the driver, and have reached out to the passenger to offer our support and assistance. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with an investigation."

Memphis Police Department has not made any arrests in this incident.

