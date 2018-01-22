Memphis blues legend Preston Shannon dead at 70

Memphis music legend Preston Shannon died at the age of 70, his family confirmed.

Shannon was originally from Olive Branch, but spent much of his life in the Bluff City, where he recorded music with the Preston Shannon Band and regularly playing songs on Beale Street.

Shannon even appeared on a season of NBC's "The Voice" in 2012.

The blues artist released a album as recently as 2014.

The band honored their fallen friend by sharing this song from YouTube.

Family said Shannon died after a short battle with cancer. He was given six months to live in June, but survived through seven.

