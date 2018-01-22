Man admits to dumping wife's body in river after she 'vanished' during Graceland trip

The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.

Phillip and Bobby Snider were visiting Memphis when Bobby Snider went missing. Phillip told police she died in Memphis, but no one was able to locate her body.

Days later, Phillip Snider admitted to dumping his wife's body in the Tennessee River along Interstate 40, Benton County Sheriff's officials told WBBJ.

“He says he put her body in plastic and disposed of her body over this bridge,” Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said.

Sheriff Christopher said Snider told authorities Bobby was sick with cancer and died from her illness on the way to Memphis.

“What he’s telling authorities is she passed away somewhere in Kentucky on the way to Graceland, and he continued on with their journey,” Christopher said.

Bobby Snider's body has yet to be found. Ohio police are working with police in Tennessee to figure out what happened to Bobby Snider.

Officials said Phillip Snider could face charges if his wife's body is found.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.