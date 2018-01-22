Man admits to dumping wife's body in river after she 'vanished' during Graceland trip

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to make medical marijuana legal in Tennessee, but only in oil-based products.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A string of robberies in Collierville may be related.
Memphis music legend Preston Shannon died at the age of 70, his family confirmed.
Two Tennessee lawmakers are looking to change the smoking and vaping age in their state.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.
The National Weather Service and observers are reporting storm-related damage near DeKalb in Bowie County, Texas.
