TN lawmakers introduce bill to raise smoking, vaping age to 19

Two Tennessee lawmakers are looking to change the smoking and vaping age in their state.

Senator Jeff Yarbro and state Rep. Darren Jernigan, both Democrats, are backing the bill that would raise the age for using tobacco products from 18 to 19.

Some opponents of the bill feel raising the age won't get people to quit smoking.

They believe the best approach to stop smoking and vaping from young people is too stop it at the point of sale.

