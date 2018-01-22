3 weekend Collierville robberies carried out in similar fashion

A string of robberies in Collierville may be related.

Collierville Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) in three robberies over the weekend.

The robber's description and weapon are similar in each of the crimes.

Friday, Kroger pharmacy on New Byhalia Road was robbed. The victim said the robber had a gun and demanded all the Oxycontin in the store and ran outside into a red sedan.

Saturday, a woman was robbed in the parking lot of Walmart on Poplar Avenue.

The woman said a man with a gun took her purse and took off running.

Then on Sunday evening, a woman was robbed in her own driveway on South Mayfield Road. She said a man pulled a gun on her, took her purse, and ran off.

Each crime was committed by a man with a slim build, between 5'7 and 5'10.

Collierville police caution residents to stay alert and lock their doors.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 801-457-CASH.

