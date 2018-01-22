Collierville sees 4 armed robberies, 2 burglaries in 6 days

A Senator representing Tennessee broke a glass elephant when he threw a "talking stick" during a bipartisan meeting about the government shutdown, according to CNN.More >>
A handful of federal offices in Memphis closed Monday due to the government shutdown.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners have approved a six-month moratorium on building permits for landfills in the county.More >>
City of Memphis filled more than 1,000 potholes in since winter weather began to wreak havoc on Memphis roads.More >>
The brother of a man convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a Tennessee nursing student in 2011 entered a plea deal Monday.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Customers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty was held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.More >>
