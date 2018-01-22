Collierville sees 4 armed robberies, 2 burglaries in 6 days

Four armed robberies in Collierville in the past week have neighbors on edge and police officers reassuring residents that their community is safe.

In addition to the armed robberies, two convenience stores were burglarized overnight Monday at Houston Levee and Winchester, and Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene.

Collierville Police Department cautions residents to stay alert and lock their doors.

"I've been surprised and definitely concerned," said resident Jennifer Wyatt. "More aware."

Wyatt said she has her guard up, and her neighbors do too.

"There's been talk," Wyatt said. "Never thought I'd have to do that in Collierville, but it's everywhere."

The first robbery happened Tuesday, January 16 at an apartment complex off Houston Levee Road on Dogwood Creek Court. Officers said a woman was carjacked at gunpoint by two men wearing masks.

Then Friday, January 19, investigators said a man in jeans with a white surgical mask demanded Oxycontin from the pharmacy at the Kroger on North Byhalia Road and got away in a red sedan.

On Saturday, January 20, a woman in the Walmart parking lot on Poplar Avenue told police a man in a red hoodie took her purse at gunpoint.

Then on Sunday, January 21, police said a suspect came up to a woman in her driveway on South Mayfield, flashed a pistol, and took her purse.

All the robberies occurred in the evening hours, and the suspects in each case got away.

"Things like this happening in Collierville are very rare," said CPD Assistant Chief Jeff Abelen.

Abelen declined to get into specifics about each crime but said his department is pursuing some promising leads in the case. At this point, the department is investigating each crime individually.

"We're not sure if any of them are connected, but I'm sure they're connected with other crimes in the area that others have seen too," Abelen said.

Abelen said police have changed some of their strategies in response to the recent robberies, but he wouldn't give details.

In the meantime, Collierville officials are urging residents to keep an eye on their surroundings and remain cautious.

"We're very serious about crime in the town of Collierville, and anytime we feel like we've been picked on we take it very seriously," said Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner.

Each crime was committed by a man described as having a slim build and standing between 5'7 and 5'10.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 801-457-CASH.

