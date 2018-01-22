2 Tennessee Republicans introduce medical marijuana bill

With the U.S. government closed for business for the 19th time since 1976 and a lot of blame going back and forth, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to all the rhetoric.More >>
With the U.S. government closed for business for the 19th time since 1976 and a lot of blame going back and forth, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to all the rhetoric.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A string of robberies in Collierville may be related.More >>
A string of robberies in Collierville may be related.More >>
Memphis music legend Preston Shannon died at the age of 70, his family confirmed.More >>
Memphis music legend Preston Shannon died at the age of 70, his family confirmed.More >>
Two Tennessee lawmakers are looking to change the smoking and vaping age in their state.More >>
Two Tennessee lawmakers are looking to change the smoking and vaping age in their state.More >>