How the Government Shutdown affects Tennessee

With the U.S. government closed for business for the 19th time since 1976 and a lot of blame going back and forth, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report Monday on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to all the rhetoric.



WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of six key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by CHIP. You can check out some of the main findings below.



Impact of the Government Shutdown on Tennessee (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.):

28th - Share of Federal Jobs

23rd - Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita

44th - Small Business Lending Per Capita

40th - Real Estate as a Percentage of GSP

29th - Access to National Parks

39th - % of Children under CHIP

To view the full report and see how other Mid-South states are affected, click here.