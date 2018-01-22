Tigers kickers represent both sides in Super Bowl 52

Both teams in Super Bowl 52 are represented on special teams by a Memphis Tiger.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott are both former University of Memphis standouts.

Gostkowski, who has been one of the best kickers in the league since his arrival in 2006, is no stranger to the big game.

He already has two Super Bowl rings and has played in two other Super Bowls.

The 4-time Pro Bowler has made over 87 percent of his field goals in his lengthy career.

Elliott's career is just getting started, however.

Elliott was drafted by the Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft, and after being cut, was signed by the Eagles after their incumbent kicker was injured.

Elliott then set a team record with a 61 yard field goal in September, hit a team-record five 50-plus yard field goals in a season, and was perhaps the top rookie kicker in the the league.

Elliott is in the Super Bowl just a year after hitting kicks for the Tigers.

Whoever you're rooting for in the big game, you'll have a Tiger on your side, waiting to kick his team into the history books.

Super Bowl 52 is set for Sunday, February 4 at 5:30 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.

