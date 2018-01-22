2.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mid-South days after similar quake

A minor earthquake shook the Mid-South on Monday morning.

The 2.4 magnitude quake hit at 9:35 a.m.

The origin of the earthquake was centered in Lilborn, Missouri, right near the Tennessee border.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Mid-South just last week, hitting Caruthersville, Missouri.

